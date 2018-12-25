Motorcycle crash injures woman, closes part of Route 40 in Havre de Grace, police say

A motorcycle crash injured one woman and closed a portion of Route 40 in Havre de Grace on Tuesday night, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash occurred near Robinhood Road, said Cpl. Tim Woodward, of the state police Bel Air Barrack.

Part of the road was shut down as of about 7 p.m.

At least one woman was injured in the accident, according to Jennifer Chenworth, a spokeswoman for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association. The woman was flown to a regional trauma center and was in serious condition, Chenworth said.

This article will be updated.

