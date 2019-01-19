Havre de Grace police seeking driver in hit-and-run crash that injured girl

Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck another vehicle in Havre de Grace Friday night, injuring a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, who was riding in the car that was hit and appeared to have minor injuries, was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center as a precaution, said Corp. Dan Petz, a spokesman for Havre de Grace Police. He did not have an update on her injuries on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ostego and North Adams streets. Police are looking for a four-door black or dark blue sedan that has heavy right side damage and some obstruction over the front window. The driver of that car left the accident scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121.

