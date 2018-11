Hazardous material crews were called to a tractor-trailer crash on southbound I-95 near the Aberdeen exit Monday, officials said.

The tractor-trailer had a ruptured saddle tank in the crash, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The hose company said in a Facebook post about 1:40 p.m. that it responded to the scene with Harford County HAZMAT crews. The cause of the crash was unknown.

No further details were immediately available.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6