Accused Harford County granite workplace shooter ordered to have insanity and competency evaluations

A Harford County judge ordered insanity and competency evaluations Wednesday of Radee L. Prince, the man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers and injuring two others at Advance Granite Solutions last year.

Prince appeared before Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin for a procedural hearing. He had filed a motion in May on his own behalf declaring his intention to present an insanity defense at trial, scheduled for February.

Prince, 39, of Elkton, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Prince’s public defender, John Janowich, told the court that he planned to match most of what Prince had filed on his own behalf, including the insanity defense.

Prince’s filing for insanity in the Maryland case came months after a jury in Delaware convicted him of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering, resisting arrest and weapons charges.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Prince allegedly opened fire on some of his co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park. Killed in the shooting were Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, all granite polishers at Advanced Granite. Two others, Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, of Edgewood, and Enoc Sosa, 38, of North East, were injured.

The same day Prince allegedly shot five co-workers in Maryland, he drove up to Delaware and shot another man. The Harford County incident set off a multistate manhunt before Prince was arrested in Delaware, where he’s now serving a 40-year sentence.

Prince was brought back to Maryland for prosecution under an interstate detainer. The state has about 100 days to try him under the agreement.

Following Prince’s arrest in Delaware, prosecutors in Harford County and Delaware agreed to try him first in Delaware because that state’s law does not provide for parole, unlike in Maryland. If Prince is convicted in Maryland, he would serve his sentence here after being released in Delaware.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Erika Butler contributed to this article.

