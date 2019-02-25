State says pilot project to collect, test dredge material from Conowingo Dam will be completed this year

Maryland officials said Monday they expect a pilot project to test removal of dredge materials from Conowingo Dam to be “substantially complete” later this year.

Northgate Dutra Joint Venture, a firm with offices in Frederick, was selected in late 2017 to carry out a $3 million pilot project to test sediment in the Conowingo reservoir and dredge a small portion of it to determine a possible reuse and market for the materials. Officials said the project is being paid for through the Maryland Department of the Environment, in conjunction with the Maryland Environmental Service and the Governor’s Bay Cabinet.

The Conowingo Dam stretches across the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties, and opened in 1928 to generate hydroelectric power. It holds back sediment that washes into the river and would otherwise flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Sediment can cloud water and smother underwater grasses that serve as habitat for aquatic life. Also, pollutants bound to the dredge can contribute to algae blooms that suck oxygen out of the water.

Roy McGrath, director and CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service, said the pilot project will “aid in identifying and ultimately reducing contaminants in the reservoir behind the hydroelectric dam, preventing those from flowing downstream, and leading to continued improvements in water quality throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”

A state presentation last year suggested that ideas for dredge material could include landfill cover, fill material or to help stabilize shorelines.

Government officials, dam owner Exelon and environmentalists have sought ways to address the Susquehanna’s sediment pollution, and in summer 2017 Gov. Larry Hogan announced the creation of the pilot project to study solutions.

Officials have said in the past that there was about 31 million cubic yards of sediment lodged behind the dam; the pilot project calls on Northgate-Dutra Joint Venture to dredge 25,000 cubic yards of material.

Monday’s announcement of a 2019 completion date came as the Hogan administration touted what it called “significant progress toward solving environmental problems stemming from the Conowingo Dam.”

The state noted that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized the multi-state Conowingo Watershed Implementation Plan, and said the federal agency will award agreements for projects to support the plan — including creation of a finance strategy and development of a system for tracking, verifying and reporting results.

Exelon Corp. is seeking a 50-year federal license renewal for the dam’s operation, and last year the Hogan administration issued a set of requirements as conditions for the company relicensing the dam. Exelon has challenged some of the requirements in U.S. District Court. MDE has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.

Baltimore Sun reporters Scott Dance and Pamela Wood contributed to this article.