Boat strikes Susquehanna River Bridge, causes Amtrak delays Thursday

A boat struck the Susquehanna River Bridge causing rail traffic delays between Baltimore and Wilmington, Del., on Thursday night, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

The rail trestle was struck at 5:37 p.m., prompting Amtrak officials to stop rail traffic to complete a full inspection of the bridge, Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said in an email. After the bridge was found to be safe, it was reopened at 6:25 pm.

The Amtrak Twitter account warned passengers of potential lingering delays.

“There may be some rail congestion in the area,” it said.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5