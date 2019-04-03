Fallston High is dismissing early because of water issue

Fallston High School students and staff will dismiss at 9 a.m. today because of water loss in the building, Harford County school officials announced this morning.

The facilities staff for the school system is working to fix the broken water pipe and officials anticipate classes being in session Thursday.

Drinking water, handwash stations and flushing water were brought to the school for the short time the students and staff are there, a school system spokesman said.

In late February, two elementary schools in Harford County — Riverside Elementary School in Joppa and Churchville Elementary School in Churchville — were closed for a day because of power outages.

Those outages were caused by high winds in the area.