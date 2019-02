The Maryland State Police responded to what they called a serious two-vehicle crash in Harford County along Interstate 95 South on Monday.

Police did not immediately confirm any injuries in the crash near the 73.2-mile marker, but the Maryland Transportation Authority referred to it as fatal.

Right lanes were closed, contributing to a 4-mile delay, according to the MDTA.

