Attempted traffic stop leads to crash Christmas night in Bel Air, police say

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Two vehicles collided Tuesday night at a major intersection in Bel Air after a state trooper attempted to stop a driver, according to Maryland State Police.

One vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Maryland Route 543 and Maryland Route 22 at about 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police spokesman Tim Woodward said. The accident occurred after a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver fled.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Jennifer Chenworth, spokeswoman for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association. No one else was hurt in the crash, he said.

