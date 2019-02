A construction worker was critically injured in a fall in Aberdeen on Monday, according to the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

The man, whose name was not released, was injured in the fall, a “work/construction accident,” about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road, the volunteer fire department said. The department did not specify where the construction worker had been working.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health officials were called to the scene to investigate.

