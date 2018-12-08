Two Aberdeen eighth-graders charged in school shooting hoax

Two eighth-graders from Aberdeen Middle School have been charged in a fake school shooting threat, according to Aberdeen police.

On Monday, Dec. 3, a parent told the school about a social media post warning students not to come to school the following day because a student had threatened to shoot up the school.

Police investigated and found that the threat was not credible and that the student who allegedly threatened the school never actually made the threat.

One of the students involved in making up the threat was charged with making a false statement to a peace officer, and the other student involved in spreading it was charged with disturbing school operations.

An Aberdeen police spokesperson wrote in a statement that it “encourages students and parents to report threats of violence to our children and schools, as safety is our main concern, however at the same time, false reports or the posting/reposting threats on social media will not be tolerated.”

The fake threat came one year after police put Aberdeen Middle in modified lockdown after a separate shooting threat. Last December, someone sent a message to several students through Instagram that there would be a shooting, according to police. That threat was also found to be a hoax.

