Trash incinerator owners sue Baltimore, seeking to invalidate ordinance restricting air pollution

The owners of two Baltimore waste incinerators filed a federal lawsuit against the city government Tuesday seeking to invalidate an ordinance passed in February requiring them to drastically reduce the air pollution they emit.

The companies say the policy is “arbitrary” and violates federal and state law regulating air quality.

“Under federal and state law, the City does not have the authority to infringe on an area – air quality – already fully protected by federal and state laws, regulations, permits, and enforcement programs,” they said in a statement.

Those federal and state policies are based on scientific studies, but the companies argue the city ordinance isn’t. The ordinance also requires “emissions monitoring technology that does not exist,” something the companies called “unreasonable.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, seeking immediate and permanent injunctions against the city’s enforcement of the ordinance.

The City Council unanimously passed the ordinance citing public health concerns, targeting the Wheelabrator Baltimore incinerator in Southwest Baltimore and Curtis Bay Energy, a large medical waste incinerator in southern Baltimore. The facilities are two of the city’s largest sources of industrial air pollution, including nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, mercury and other pollutants.

The Wheelabrator incinerator also disposes of much of the region’s household trash. The New Hampshire-based company has said it could not comply with the city ordinance and could be forced to close because of it, sending the trash to landfills, instead.

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis said the companies provided him with a courtesy copy of the lawsuit Tuesday but that he had not yet reviewed it.

“I anticipated they would be filing a lawsuit,” Davis said. “We will respond in court in due course.”

Joining the companies as plaintiffs in the lawsuit: the groups the Energy Recovery Council and the National Waste and Recycling Association, as well as Baltimore company TMS Hauling.

