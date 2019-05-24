University of Maryland awarded $2.3 million grant to document greenhouse gas reductions

The University of Maryland’s Center for Global Sustainability was jointly awarded a $2.3 million grant to evaluate nationwide greenhouse gas reduction efforts along with the Rocky Mountain Institute, according to a news release.

The grant was issued by former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who is serving as the United Nations Secretary-General’s special envoy for climate action. Information collected at the University of Maryland will be submitted in a report to the U.N. to “demonstrate U.S. progress in meeting carbon reduction commitments made under the Paris Climate Agreement,” the release states.

The report, which is the third of its kind that the university has worked on, will be presented to the UN in Santiago, Chile, in December 2019.

The grant is funded by Bloomberg and his America’s Pledge initiative, which “seeks to aggregate and quantify the actions of states, cities and businesses and other non-national actors in the United States to drive down their greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris agreement."

The Trump administration announced plans for the U.S. to exit the Paris climate deal in 2017. The report takes the place of an emissions report previously submitted by the State Department, the release states.

Bloomberg is scheduled to deliver the University of Maryland’s spring commencement address at a ceremony Friday at the Xfinity Center in College Park.

