Hopkins' New Horizons mission reveals Ultima Thule is snowman-shaped object that may explain how planets formed

Ultima Thule, the distant object that NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft explored on New Year's Day, is actually a pair of reddish spheres that have been fused together by gravity, scientists revealed Wednesday.

That observation by the Johns Hopkins-led mission could already be helping to confirm theories about how the solar system formed.

It supports the idea that billions of years ago, matter collected in larger and larger clumps until its gravity was strong enough that it developed into planets and moons.

“I think we should think of New Horizons as a time machine,” said Jeff Moore, the mission’s geology and geophysics lead scientist. “That has brought us back to the very beginning of solar system history.”

New Horizons zipped past Ultima Thule, officially known as 2014 MU69, about 12:33 a.m. Tuesday, the first exploration of such a primitive planetary object in human history. It came 3 ½ years after the spacecraft explored Pluto.

“What this spacecraft and this team accomplished is unprecedented,” Alan Stern, the mission’s principal investigator, said before unveiling the first images captured in the fly-by.

Data collected as New Horizons approached Ultima Thule had suggested it was either a pair of objects orbiting each other, or a bowling-pin shaped object spinning like a propellor. Instead, the first images beamed down from the spacecraft show it resembles a snowman — or even the “Star Wars” film series robot BB-8.

Moore said it appears the two spheres came together gently, at speeds of perhaps 1 or 2 mph — not in some violent collision in space.

“If you have a collision with another car at those speeds, you may not bother to fill out the insurance forms,” he joked.

The objects adjoin at a narrow neck, but evidence suggests are held together by gravity and not some mechanical force, Stern said. That could help scientists refine theories and understanding of how planets came together.

“You can see they’re clearly two separate objects that have come together,” said Cathy Olkin, the mission’s deputy project scientist. “This is exactly what we need to move the modeling work on planetary formation forward.”

And the images confirmed what observations using the Hubble Space Telescope had suggested — that, like parts of Pluto and its moon Charon, Ultima Thule is a rusty hue. Scientists won’t know what substances cover its surface until they process more data that was expected to arrive on Earth on Wednesday, but they speculated it could be methane, nitrogen or other organic material.

Stern said if there was any shock from the Ultima Thule fly-by, it was how fortunate the scientists were for finding it in the Kuiper Belt. The area of swirling objects at the edge of the solar system also contains Pluto.

“I’m surprised that more or less picking one Kuiper Belt object out of the hat that we were able to get such a winner as this,” he said. “It’s going to revolutionize our knowledge of planetary science.”

