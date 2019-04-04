As a fleet of World War I 'ghost ships' slowly fades in a Maryland bay, a proposal to protect them is stalled

The congregation of scuttled ships in and around Mallows Bay is often called a ghost fleet, but it looks more like a mass grave of skeletons. When the waters ebb at low tide, the metal that once framed wooden hulls emerges like fleshless ribs.

Though they lie in ruins, the century-old wrecks are the remnants of a turning point in American history, the leftovers of a World War I shipbuilding boom that helped create a world power. Some of the vessels resting at the bottom of this bend in the Potomac River are believed to be even older, from perhaps the Civil War or even earlier.

A long-pending proposal would place the forgotten maritime graveyard inside a new national marine sanctuary, aiming to preserve them as long as nature will allow. The effort already is drawing more history buffs, school groups and kayak tours to this remote peninsula of Charles County, some 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

But five years after the site was nominated and four years after then President Barack Obama formally advanced the designation, supporters of the Mallows Bay sanctuary are worried it isn’t getting any closer to reality.

They fear that opposition from watermen — who see all the attention for the shipwrecks as a bad omen for their livelihoods — is delaying the sanctuary. Watermen from both sides of the Potomac worry it’s just another step toward tighter limits on fishing and crabbing.

The sanctuary program, administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was established in the 1970s to recognize and offer federal protections to marine environments with ecological, historical, cultural, scientific or educational significance.

Final approval of the sanctuary proposal has been stuck for more than a year in a review by Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Officials with Hogan’s office and NOAA won’t explain the delay, other than to say it’s not being caused by the watermen’s concerns. They say they are negotiating “final details” that could be resolved by the fall.

“We strongly support the final designation, and it’s just a matter of getting the final details right,” said Michael Ricci, a spokesman for the Republican governor.

But both sides — those who see the sanctuary as a looming threat and those who see it as long overdue — find the delay and lack of communication about the status of the proposal troubling.

Federal officials say labeling the site a sanctuary means adds another layer of protection, adding sanctions against vandalism, charging the federal government with monitoring the area, and making federal funds available if needed. They say they don’t plan to impose new restrictions on commercial fishing.

Watermen like Pete Springer say they have no reason to trust officials’ assurances the sanctuary won’t eventually add yet another layer of regulation or restrictions onto their businesses. Springer’s family long operated oyster-shucking houses in Charles County, but he can’t rely on that diminished industry today. He now mostly fishes for invasive blue catfish that are multiplying in the Potomac.

He passes through the ghost fleet at the beginning and end of every day on the river, and understands the desire to preserve it. But he doesn’t understand why the sanctuary’s boundaries, proposed to extend 18 square miles across Mallows Bay and the Potomac, need to extend so far into his fishing grounds.

“Nobody has a problem with them coming in here and making a sanctuary” in Mallows Bay, Springer said. “Just don’t do it in the river.”

Others say the sanctuary is needed because the fleet isn’t some static record of history. Storms have tossed and rearranged the ships, and they’ve occasionally caught fire, presumably at the hands of vandals. A group of Charles County elementary school students recently completed a project that concluded the Potomac’s steady flow is gradually dragging them downriver.

Historian Donald Shomette, who detailed the ships’ history in a 2009 book, is among those concerned that without investment and recognition, Mallows Bay will fade from memory once again. He wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“This would be the most unique national marine sanctuary in America,” Shomette said. “It would be one of the most unique in the world.”

Most of the ships in Mallows Bay date to a massive shipbuilding effort that began with President Woodrow Wilson’s national call to arms against Germany in April 1917. The wooden steamships were hastily constructed at more than 40 shipyards in 17 states. As quickly as that effort began, the ships became obsolete when World War I ended in 1918.

Though some found use ferrying food to war-torn Europe or rescuing people from the Russian Revolution, many ships that had launched to great fanfare months earlier suddenly became surplus. They were brought to a Virginia salvage yard, stripped of valuable metals and other parts, and eventually tied together at anchorage in Mallows Bay.

While the vessels rotted away in the cove, their rapid construction marked the foundation of what became a booming maritime and shipbuilding industry in the United States. They also marked the nation’s shift from focusing on inward expansion to more global involvement. Shomette said the ghost ships are remarkable not for any war heroics, but as proof of the nation’s resolve and ingenuity.

“This is a representation of American can-do,” Shomette said. “They are symbolic of what we did.”

After enduring decades of decay, tides and storms, the ships now testify to the dominion of nature. Some are half buried, or tangled in driftwood and the roots of trees that grow out of them. They’ve created homes for crabs and rockfish and osprey.

And as Mallows Bay has grown in popularity among kayakers, scuba divers and birdwatchers, the desire to preserve the area has grown, too. A group that included Chesapeake Bay advocates, Charles County businesses, historians and state officials petitioned NOAA to establish the country’s 14th national marine sanctuary in 2014.

The designation applies to some 600,000 square miles of waters as far away as American Samoa and, nearest to Maryland, in the Atlantic just off the coast of North Carolina. Some, like the Mallows Bay proposal, aim to preserve and commemorate important maritime history, like a mile-wide column of water off the coast of North Carolina. It preserves the wreckage of the USS Monitor. a Civil War vessel. The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Lake Huron contains the remnants of two steamships dating to the late 1800s and early 1900s, the Ohio and the Choctaw.