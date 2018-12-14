Jones Falls turns green near Hampden amid apparent test for leaky pipes

The Jones Falls turned a bright, neon and even radioactive-looking green Friday afternoon amid what appeared to be a test using dye to trace a leaky pipe.

Baltimore public works spokesman Kurt Kocher said he was working to confirm the color was the product of a test and not a pollutant itself.

Barbara Johnson, a water quality scientist for Blue Water Baltimore, agreed that it appeared to be test dye. She said she would test the water for bacteria or chemicals used in detergents and makeup if necessary, but would wait for word from public works officials.

Curt Kotula, creative director at marketing agency Fastspot, shared a video on Twitter of bright green water appearing to bubble out from the western bank of the Jones Falls near Mill No. 1, where the company is based.

“Something to worry about or not?” he wrote.

Later Friday afternoon, the green color appeared diluted and less bright.

Even if the color is the product of dye, it could be a sign of sewage leaking into the stream — something that happens routinely because of the age of Baltimore’s systems of pipes. Kocher said the tests are employed to find the source of sewage leaks.

Leaks of about 189 million gallons of sewage and sewage-tainted water have been reported in the city so far this year, according to state environmental records.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance