Though questions of cost impact remain, Baltimore City Council poised to vote on incinerator emissions bill Monday

The Baltimore City Council is poised to pass a bill Monday that would force a large Baltimore trash incinerator to dramatically reduce its emissions of harmful pollutants, even though questions remain unanswered about the domino effects it could have on the city's waste stream.

The owners of the Wheelabrator Baltimore incinerator, the city’s single largest source of air pollution, have said it would be impossible to retrofit the facility into compliance with the stringent air quality standards that are being proposed.

If the bill gets final passage, the waste-to-energy facility that burns hundreds of thousands of tons of the region’s household trash and provides steam to heat downtown buildings would have to close, they say.

In a preliminary vote, the bill had the support of nearly the full council, despite concerns raised by two members about its potential impact on the city’s budget. It’s unclear where the city would send its trash, if not to the incinerator that towers over Interstate 95, or how much that alternative would cost, they said.

On Friday, their questions remained unanswered. Finance Director Henry Raymond told the Baltimore Sun it was “premature” for him to share any information about a financial analysis of the legislation.

“It’s difficult to make an informed decision without that information,” said Councilman Eric Costello, who along with Councilman Leon Pinkett abstained from weighing in on the preliminary vote.

But Councilman Ed Reisinger, the bill’s lead sponsor, said a vote would go on as scheduled at the council’s 5 p.m. Monday meeting.

Proponents of the bill say cost concerns are overblown, arguing the incinerator’s owner is exaggerating the consequences of a bill that has broad support among environmentalists and public health advocates, including the city health department.

Mike Ewall, executive director of the Energy Justice Network, said landfilling is cheaper than incineration, and pointed out that if Wheelabrator decides not to shut down and instead invests in upgrades to its emissions-scrubbing technology, the company could not raise trash disposal costs without the city’s consent under a contract that extends through 2021.

Health advocates say the bill would also lead to lower costs associated with treating asthma and other respiratory diseases.

But the company says the city cannot afford to lose the incinerator. They argue it is more “green” than trucking trash to landfills, emphasizing that the Environmental Protection Agency prefers waste-to-energy technology to landfilling to reduce greenhouse gases. In a series of flyers sent to city residents’ mailboxes in recent weeks, Wheelabrator says its facility “is part of the solution,” providing steam that powers hundreds of downtown businesses while preventing landfilling.

Jim Connolly, vice president of environmental health and safety for Wheelabrator, said only a brand new waste-to-energy facility could comply with the bill’s emissions standards. Its monitoring requirements are also unrealistic, he added.

“They’re requiring us to install equipment that doesn’t exist,” he said.

The Wheelabrator incinerator, long known as BRESCO, opened in 1985 and burns more than 700,000 tons of trash every year from residents of Baltimore, Baltimore County and other jurisdictions in the region and, to a lesser extent, in other states. Among industrial polluters, it is Baltimore’s chief source of pollutants including nitrogen oxide, lead and mercury.

The bill, sponsored by all but two council members, would require large incinerators in the city to significantly reduce emissions of many pollutants and require them to constantly monitor their emissions. Proponents say communities around the incinerator have long suffered with poor health, and with above-average rates of asthma, in particular.

The legislation would also apply to Curtis Bay Energy, a South Baltimore medical waste incinerator that is the largest of its kind in the country. Curtis Bay Energy officials told the City Council its emissions are lower than many other large city institutions, and that it serves a key role in the health care industry, which requires incineration of some types of medical waste in most states.

At the council’s preliminary vote Monday, Costello suggested the city should have engaged large hospitals to get their thoughts on the legislation.

But most of any hesitation toward the bill concerned Wheelabrator and the city’s waste stream.

Wheelabrator circulated a document that showed public works officials estimated the trash incinerator’s closure could cost the city more than $136 million over four years. The costs were tied to construction of a new waste transfer station and additional public works staff and truck drivers, and calculated for state lawmakers who were considered a different piece of legislation concerning the incinerator.

It raised alarm among some council members, who chastised the public works department for not sharing it with them. The department said the figures were not firm, and suggested the council seek a detailed analysis from the city finance department.

But after council members met with public works and finance officials Friday to discuss the bill’s financial impact, no new estimates were made public. Reisinger called the analysis that was discussed “a draft,” and did not share any details with the Baltimore Sun. A public works spokesman referred the Sun to the finance department for information.

Finance Director Henry Raymond on Friday declined to say when any analysis would be made public.

“It is premature to share any information at this time,” he said in an e-mail.

