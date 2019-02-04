Baltimore City Council expected to give preliminary OK Monday to tighter air standards for trash incinerator

The City Council is expected to give preliminary approval Monday to a bill forcing the owner of a Southwest Baltimore trash incinerator to dramatically reduce emissions from what is the city’s single largest source of air pollution.

Virtually all of the city’s trash, along with waste from around the region, is burned at the Wheelabrator Baltimore facility, whose white smokestack towers over Interstate 95 near Russell Street. While its owners say it produces less greenhouse gases than a landfill, neighbors and environmentalists say it is fouling the air with too much mercury, lead and asthma-inducing nitrogen oxides.

All but one City Council members have endorsed the measure setting more stringent monitoring and emissions standards.

But as the legislation advanced through the council, concerns that it could substantially raise the cost of garbage disposal threatened to stall the bill. Wheelabrator officials said the proposed rules would be impossible for the 35-year-old incinerator to meet, and city public works officials last year estimated waste costs could rise by more than $136 million over four years if the facility were to close.

The conflict played out in a tense exchange at the council’s regular working lunch Monday.

Council members have sharply criticized the city’s Department of Public Works for failing to provide that cost analysis, even though it was provided to state lawmakers last year when the General Assembly was considering whether trash incineration should be eligible for state renewable energy incentives. But land use and Transportation Committee Chairman Ed Reisinger said he nonetheless planned to advance the council bill to a preliminary vote Monday evening.

Councilman Leon Pinkett questioned why it was necessary to have the preliminary vote without a better understanding of the cost.

"You're essentially causing us to vote or not vote based upon not having the full picture," Pinkett said.

"It's to kill the bill," said Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, a staunch advocate of the legislation.

"It's not to kill the bill," Pinkett responded. "I wouldn't have voted for it in favor out of the committee if I was against it."

As the debate grew more heated, Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young intervened. "Woah woah woah, let's back up for a minute," Young said. "Let's hug and don't shoot."

"Mr. President, respectfully it's not to kill the bill," said Councilman Eric Costello, another who wanted to see the fiscal analysis.

"What is this?" Clarke asked.

"Meeting's adjourned," Young said.

Costello quickly left the room. "This is so irresponsible," he said as he left.

If the council votes in favor of the bill Monday, it would set up a final vote next Monday. At that stage, however, council members could also vote to amend the bill or send it back to be considered further by Reisinger's committee.

In the meantime, Reisinger said he plans to meet with officials from the city's finance and public works departments Friday to learn more about what passing the legislation might cost the city. Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young organized the meeting.

The bill would require large incinerators in the city to significantly reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, mercury and other pollutants. And it would require constant monitoring for a variety of pollutants, shared online in real time.

It would also apply to Curtis Bay Energy, which is said to be the nation’s largest incinerator of medical waste.

Representatives for that company told the City Council last week that the legislation is misguided, suggesting that the Curtis Bay incinerator’s emissions are smaller than those of other large city institutions. The policy could have repercussions in the health care industry, they added, because incineration of some types of medical waste is required in 31 states.

But the Wheelabrator incinerator has attracted more attention for its emissions. It is Baltimore’s chief industrial source of pollutants including lead, mercury, hydrochloric acid and formaldehyde, and public health advocates and environmentalists say the facility is contributing to unusually high levels of asthma and other respiratory diseases in Baltimore.

The company counters that its waste-to-energy technology is environmentally friendly, endorsed by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama as a better alternative to landfills. At a hearing last week, Jim Connolly, vice president of environmental, health and safety for Wheelabrator Technologies, said only a brand-new facility could comply with the pollution standards the ordinance would impose.

Wheelabrator has launched a direct mail campaign to city residents urging them to ask the City Council to reject the air quality bill.

“Tell them we need a sensible and realistic approach to Clean Air in Baltimore, but The Clean Air Act is not a solution,” one mailer says.

An environmental and public health coalition called Clean Air Baltimore has countered that the real solution is not the incinerator, but increased recycling. They say only about 14 percent of the city’s household waste is recycled, but if that rate increased, the costs of waste disposal would go down.

“The city’s two large waste incinerators are afraid, and are showering city hall with lobbying power and attorneys,” Mike Ewall, executive director of the Energy Justice Network, wrote in an email to the coalition’s supporters. “Please help push back and support clean air in Baltimore!”

Baltimore produces more than 1 million tons of solid waste every year, and most of what isn’t recycled goes to the Wheelabrator incinerator under a contract in effect through 2021. The incinerator ash then largely ends up in the city’s Quarantine Road landfill, which is on pace to fill up in 2026.

Last year, in an analysis of state legislation Wheelabrator said could also force the Baltimore incinerator to shut down, city public works officials suggested that if that happened, they could be forced to accept more waste at the Quarantine landfill and also ship some garbage to other landfills around the region. They estimated annual costs of $2.2 million for additional drivers and laborers and $23 million in new annual operating costs, plus a $58 million one-year cost to establish a new waste transfer station.