On the first day of spring, downtown Baltimore's peregrine falcon pair lays first egg of season

Boh and Barb, the pair of peregrine falcons who nest on a ledge of downtown Baltimore's Transamerica tower, welcomed their first egg of the season on the first day of spring.

The egg appeared Wednesday morning, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy, which has been broadcasting their nest live online since 2015.

The Transamerica building is home to a long lineage of falcons, dating back to when it was known as the Legg Mason building, and the USF&G building before that. The skyscraper’s residents were closely tracked from 1978 into the early 1990s.

Since the Chesapeake Conservancy renewed attention to the nest, the couple it named after National Bohemian beer and former Sen. Barbara Mikulski have successfully produced a number of offspring.

Four eyasses fledged out of the 33rd-floor nest last year, and one of them, named Kalani, was later found perched on a building in downtown Richmond, Va.

Peregrine falcons are known as the fastest creatures on earth, capable of diving for prey at speeds up to 200 mph. They typically nest on high cliffs but also commonly find city skyscrapers to be suitable homes.

