Dolphin that may be in distress spotted in Baltimore harbor, National Aquarium says

National Aquarium biologists were tracking a dolphin Thursday that appeared to be in distress in the Baltimore harbor.

The dolphin was spotted in waters between the Canton waterfront and Fort McHenry about 9:45 a.m., swimming in circles and flapping its tail “irregularly,” aquarium spokeswoman Jen Reardon said.

It is common for Atlantic dolphins to swim into the Chesapeake Bay, but rare for them to make their way into Baltimore’s harbor.

The dolphin’s locations and behavior both concern aquarium biologists, Reardon said, but they have not confirmed what, if anything, is wrong with the animal.

More than 2,000 dolphin sightings have been reported to Chesapeake Dolphin Watch, a project of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, since July 2017.

One was reported last month just off Fort McHenry, but otherwise, the closest any of the marine mammals have been spotted to Baltimore is the mouth of the Patapsco River.

This article will be updated.

