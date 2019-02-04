Chesapeake crab fraud nets businessman 45-month prison sentence, $15,000 fine

A Chesapeake Bay-area crab fraud scheme has landed a Virginia seafood business owner in prison for nearly four years.

A federal judge sentenced James R. Casey of Poquoson, Virginia, to 45 months in prison and a $15,000 fine for conspiring to falsely label millions of dollars worth of foreign crabmeat.

Security footage from Casey’s business, Casey’s Seafood Inc., shows workers stuffing crab meat from China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam into blue-crab containers labeled “Product of USA,” according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a plea deal, Casey admitted to purchasing discounted foreign crabmeat, some of which was approaching or beyond its “best used by” date. Casey directed employees to “re-condition” the crabmeat by re-pasteurizing it, according to the Justice Department.

The Baltimore Sun followed a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration team looking into tips about Chesapeake crab fraud.

During their investigation, NOAA agents sent eight containers of Casey's Seafood crabmeat bought at stores in Delaware and Virginia to a laboratory in College Park for DNA testing. The results confirmed the tip: seven of the eight Casey's containers labeled as "Product of the USA" contained swimming crab found only outside U.S. waters, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson sentenced Casey on January 10, 2019, in Norfolk, Virginia, for violating the Lacey Act, a federal law that prohibits the illegal trafficking of wildlife, fish, plants and plant products.

