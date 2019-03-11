Burp: Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel 'eats' his own beer can

There’s Mr. Trash Wheel, Baltimore’s trash collecting water wheel. And then there’s the beer named after him. It was perhaps inevitable that the two would intersect at some point.

A photo posted to the Facebook account for the Inner Harbor water wheel Sunday shows a flattened can, bearing the image of Mr. Trash Wheel. The caption:

“It finally happened. I ate my own beer can.

HUMANS! I THOUGHT WE WERE FRIENDS! Why would you do this to me??”

The wheel was installed in 2014 near the mouth of the Jones Falls by the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative. Since then, Mr. Trash Wheel has collected more than 1 million pounds of trash, spurring puns, social media discussions and, of course, a beer.

In 2017, the Peabody Heights Brewery named a beverage “Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale,” a tribute to a 2015 incident in which a 5-foot-long West African ball python was found inside the wheel.

