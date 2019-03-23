More than 22 million gallons of sewage-tainted water flow into Jones Falls, Herring Run, officials say

At least 22.6 million gallons of sewage-tainted water overflowed into the Jones Falls and Herring Run after heavy rains this past week, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

The overflows between Thursday night and Friday morning were reported from multiple locations, the agency said. Overflows can occur when stormwater infiltrates crack and breaks in sewer pipes.

People should avoid contact with the stream waters to avoid contamination, the agency said.

The public works department recently temporarily stopped issuing news releases on sewage overflows, saying a new live map had replaced the alerts. But after questions from The Baltimore Sun about the change in practice, the agency said it would issue alerts for overflows of 10,000 gallons or more.

