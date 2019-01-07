Chesapeake Bay's grade drops to a D+ in 2018 report card, after 'a massive assault' from record rainfall

The Chesapeake Bay’s health suffered in 2018 amid “a massive assault” from record rainfall, which washed more pollution than usual into waterways. Its grade fell to a D+ in an annual report card.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation called its assessment “a grim reality” that stresses the importance of stopping the Trump administration from rolling back regulations it says has helped the bay recover in recent years.

“Efforts to save the bay are facing some of the most serious challenges we've ever seen,” said Will Baker, the foundation’s president.

The Chesapeake had earned a C- in the foundation’s 2017 bay report card — its best grade since 1998. But in 2018, its score declined for the first time in a decade.

To clean up the Chesapeake, all states within the bay watershed need to keep their pledges to reduce pollution, the federal government cannot eliminate more environmental laws and regulations, and the globe needs to act to slow or prevent climate change, Baker said.

“This is a critical time in the history of bay restoration,” Baker said. “We can choose to save the bay … or we can allow anti-environmental forces to ensure a return to dirty water and dirty air.”

Nearly twice normal precipitation levels fell across Maryland and much of the six-state bay watershed last year, setting records across the Mid-Atlantic. All of that stormwater meant more phosphorus and nitrogen washed into the bay, fueling algae blooms that cloud waters and eventually strip oxygen from waters, said Beth McGee, the foundation’s chief scientist.

But there were also positive signs. Oxygen levels actually increased around the bay, and there was evidence that newly recovered beds of underwater grasses withstood a surge of sediment and pollution that might have devastated them a decade ago.

A University of Maryland study in 2018 also shows that oxygen-deprived dead zones in the bay did not increase, which is “evidence Chesapeake Clean Water blueprint is working,” McGee said.

