Here are some key takeaways from Maryland's new school rating system

Maryland unveiled a new school accountability system Tuesday that assigns star ratings to each of the state’s more than 1,300 schools, ranging from one star to five stars.

The rating is based on a variety of factors, including performance on standardized tests, graduation rates, the achievement of English language learners and the number of children who are chronically absent.

Here are some key takeaways from the release of the star ratings:

• 70 percent of schools in the state earned three or four stars out of five, and 60 percent earned four of five stars.

• Baltimore City has more one-star schools (23) than the rest of the state combined (12). The city also has more two-star schools (76) than the rest of the state combined (68).

• Baltimore City has three five-star schools: Hampstead Hill Academy, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and Baltimore School for the Arts.

• 36 out of 38 schools in Carroll County earned either a four- or five-star rating.

• 29 schools just missed the cutoff to be five-star schools by one point. Five of those schools are in Baltimore County: Towson High School and Hillcrest, Perry Hall, Joppa View and Halethorpe elementary schools.

• Three of the four highest-scoring schools in the state are in Baltimore County. The Academy of Health Sciences in Prince George’s County was No. 1, earning 96 percent of its possible points. That was followed by Eastern Technical High School (95 percent), Sparks Elementary (90 percent) and Jacksonville Elementary (90 percent).

• Half of the schools in Anne Arundel County — 57 — earned three stars.

• 91 percent of schools in Howard County earned four- or five-star ratings.

• There were more five-star schools in the state (219) than two-star schools (145).

• Harford County did better than the state average, with 70 percent of its schools earning a four- or five-star rating.

• Fourteen small school districts in the state had no schools rated as one or two stars.

