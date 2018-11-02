St. Paul's School for Girls names a new leader

The St. Paul’s School for Girls has a new head of school.

Ereni Gleason Malfa will take on the role on July 1, 2019, Joanne Bartlett, CEO of the school’s board of trustees, and board president Elizabeth Robinson announced in a letter to the school community Friday.

Malfa was hired after a five-month search, and she will replace Penny Evins, the head of the Lutherville-Timonium school for the last six years.

For 24 years, Malfa has served as an administrator and faculty member at the Roland Park Country School in Baltimore. Since 2011, she has headed the upper school of RCPS. Before taking on an administrative role, she chaired the RCPS science department for kindergarten through 12th grade, and taught upper school science courses in biology, planetary science and environmental sustainability.

A 1989 graduate of the St. Paul School for Girls, Malfa holds a bachelor’s degree in earth and planetary sciences and a master of science in education, both from Johns Hopkins University.

“My years as a student at St. Paul’s School for Girls helped shape who I am today. SPSG fostered in me the confidence to take risks. It was in those very classrooms, hallways and playing fields that I learned the true meaning of respect and integrity. I was challenged to think deeply and act with compassion and empathy,” Malfa said in a statement. “I am truly overjoyed to be returning home to SPSG.”

A 10-member search committee led the effort to hire Malfa. Her appointment comes as the St. Paul’s Schools is also conducting a national search for a president to oversee the private boys’ and girls’ schools. The board of trustees plans to have a new president in place by July 1.

