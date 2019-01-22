5 Baltimore schools closed because of water, heat problems Tuesday

Problems with water and heat forced five Baltimore schools to close Tuesday as temperatures hovered below freezing most of the morning and early afternoon.

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy, City Springs Elementary School’s Early Learning Center and Furley Elementary School, which dismissed at 1 p.m., were closed because of water-related problems, Edie House-Foster, a spokeswoman for Baltimore City Public Schools, said in an email.

Two more schools, Furman Templeton Preparatory Academy and Reach Partnership School, were closed for issues with both heat and water, she said.

House-Foster said it was unclear when the schools would reopen.

Tuesday’s extreme cold was expected to give way to warmer — albeit, wetter — weather Wednesday and Thursday.

