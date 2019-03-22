Pepper spray used to break up fight at Holabird Middle School in Baltimore Co.; one student taken to hospital

A student was taken to a hospital with chest pain after a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up a fight at Holabird Middle School, according to police.

The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the Dundalk school at about 12:10 p.m. after a fight in the cafeteria. A school resource officer used pepper spray to separate students, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.

The cafeteria was evacuated after the pepper spray was deployed. Some students complained of burning, watery eyes, coughing and chest pain, Peach said.

An EMS unit responded to the school to assess the students, and one was taken to a hospital when their chest pain persisted, she said.

Peach did not know the extent of the student’s injuries. It’s unclear how many students were involved in the fight, or whether they were disciplined by the school.

