Prince George's County high school principal placed on leave as video appears to show fight involving student

School system officials in suburban Maryland placed a principal on leave Wednesday as a video posted online appeared to show him involved in a fight with a student.

Raven Hill, spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County school system, said the alleged altercation involving Principal Gorman Brown took place inside Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale. The matter is under investigation, she said.

“Today’s incident is not in line with our school mission and values,” Associate Superintendent Carletta T. Marrow said in a letter home to parents.

She said Assistant Principal Ronald Miller would take over as the administrator in charge.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” she said. “Safe learning environments are our collective responsibility.”



The incident was first reported by WJLA-TV, which obtained video from the scuffle.

It was not immediately known whether police are investigating.

Brown came to public attention after a hidden camera was found inside his high school office last spring.



He and two other employees filed a lawsuit in September that alleged the camera — inside what looked to be a smoke detector — violated their constitutional right “to be free from government intrusion and invasion” into their “private and personal space.”

