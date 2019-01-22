Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tells school board the budget outlook is bleak

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., in an unusual move, testified before the school board Tuesday night saying the county is facing tough financial times.

The visit came on the night the school board is considering both its capital and operating budgets, proposals that ask for some of the greatest increases in school funding in recent years.

The visit sets up a possible confrontation in the coming months between the county executive and the school board over budgets for the coming year.

The county executive did not go so far as to tell board members in public to cut their budget. After his presentation he said, “I am just giving the reality of what we are facing.”

Olszewski said there is an $81 million gap in the 2020 county budget and revenues. And he said the current budget does not account for pay raises for teachers, or prekindergarten or new high schools, as promised by late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

“This is not the news I wanted to deliver in the first two months of being county executive,” Olszewski said. “But I promised to be someone who was transparent and would work with all stakeholders. I just wanted to be very clear about the challenges we face in the years ahead.”

County executives rarely come to school board meetings. Instead, they have often set the agenda from behind the scenes, instructing the board how much they are willing to fund for the next fiscal year.

The school board does not have funding authority and must rely on the County Council and executive to provide money for its operations.

His remarks put at risk the three replacement high schools — for Towson, Dulaney and Lansdowne — that the school board had wanted to build in the next several years. Olszewski said he could not afford to forward-fund construction projects as the county has done previously. Unlike other jurisdictions, such as Baltimore City, that wait for state funding until they build and renovate schools, the county had been paying upfront for the construction of schools and then later was reimbursed by the state for a portion of the project.

That strategy allowed the county to build and renovate schools at a much faster pace at a time when it needed to air-condition schools and provide more seats to keep up with its fast-paced enrollment increases.

Olszewski recently asked Gov. Larry Hogan to increase construction dollars for the county to $100 million each year for the next year five years to pay for school construction projects. Currently, the county gets about $45 million a year from the state for construction.

The board debated for more than two hours about whether to put design money into the $335 million capital budget even though the county is not likely to fund the design for years, and finally voted to approve the budget that sought planning money for three high schools.

The county’s fiscal situation also put up in air an operating budget proposed by Interim Superintendent Verletta White that asks for a 12 percent increase in funds from the county, or about $99 million more than this year.

The increase would be larger than in previous years.

The budget increases would provide more money for teachers, including more teachers for immigrants learning English and for special education students. It also would provide money to add 15 minutes to the school day, which would require increasing teacher pay.

Most education advocates in the community have praised the proposed budget, saying that for the first time in years it seeks the amount of money the school system needs. They urged the school board not to scale back its operating budget request, even after Olszewski’s visit.

“We need to say here is our priorities and we are not in control of the revenue,” school board member Russell Kuehn said.

