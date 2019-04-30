Baltimore County school official claims board members harassed him, tried to delay audit release

A Baltimore County school administrator has filed a complaint with the school system saying board members have publicly suggested he acted unethically and have retaliated against him.

Russell Brown, the school system’s chief accountability officer, accuses the board members of denigrating and defaming him during board meetings and on social media.

The complaint has been filed with the school system and will be handled as a personnel matter. A letter from Brown’s attorney to school board chair Kathleen Causey details the complaint, saying that the board attempted to delay the release of an external audit “knowing that the release would remove the cloud of doubt hanging over Dr. Brown’s actions.”

Brown claims that he was targeted on social media by vice-chair Julie Henn, and that during back and forth on Twitter over the audit, she said she was “deeply troubled and sickened by continued reports of ethically questionable BCPS procurements,” thus questioning Brown’s ethics.

The letter signed by Brown’s attorney, Timothy Maloney, said he was then targeted on Twitter by another board member, Lily Rowe. She tweeted a contract with Brown’s name on it and suggested the contract had been illegally handled. In fact, Maloney said, the contract complied with the law.

Brown declined to comment directly.

Causey, who says she speaks for the board, said in a statement that she would not discuss a personnel matter. “These matters may eventually come to the board for a decision or an appeal... I have no comment, and I believe anyone interested in due process will have no comment.”

Rowe did not immediately respond Tuesday evening to a request for comment.

The complaint, first reported by WYPR on Tuesday, did not surprise Tom DeHart, who represents the system’s school administrators. During public meetings, he said, board members are often disrespectful of staff. “There is this air of distrust of anyone in the system, particularly if they were in the system during the Dallas Dance years,” he said, referencing the former superintendent’s perjury conviction. “They don’t trust the professionals to do the job.”

He said the board should be expected to govern the system but not interfere in the day-to-day running of it.

The complaint relates to the release of an external audit of school system contracts and financial disclosure reports that was called for after Dance’s conviction.

There followed a difficult debate over when the audit should be made public. After it was made public, Interim Superintendent Verletta White said that it proved procedures in the school system were followed in awarding of contracts.

The audit did not find evidence of widespread issues that some believed could have occurred during Dance’s five years.

Some board members have said the audit was not extensive enough to draw conclusions and are calling for a second phase.

Contention over the audit spilled into arguments between board members and former board members. When four members of the board decided not to hand over copies to their fellow board members, a vote was taken in public session to require that the audit documents be distributed to every board member. The auditor said during a presentation that he would not have felt comfortable having the draft audit released because it was still being finalized.

Maloney has requested that the school system preserve all documents related to the complaint.

