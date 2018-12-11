Kathleen Causey elected chair of Baltimore County school board

Baltimore County’s newly partially elected school board voted Tuesday night to give leadership positions to two board members who have been highly critical of the current administration.

Kathleen Causey, representing the Hereford area, was unanimously elected the chair of the board and Julie Henn was elected vice chair.

The vote came as the first action of a hybrid board that was sworn in just a week ago. Four of the 12 members on the board, including Causey and Henn, are continuing on the board after being elected by voters in November or appointed by the governor.

The past board was often slowed by contention between the members. Public speakers Tuesday asked the new board to bring a more civil tone and team approach to resolving issues.



“I found the tone of many of the board meetings to be mean-spirited, disrespectful, confrontational, and at times, lacking decorum and civility,” said Debbie Ford, an administrative secretary at West Towson Elementary.



“There were numerous times when I saw … staff members belittled and humiliated. … It is my hope that the incoming board will establish clear standards and expectations that demonstrates personal responsibility as well as respect for others.”

