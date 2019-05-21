New Baltimore County school superintendent is Montgomery County educational administrator Darryl Williams

In a split vote, the Baltimore County school board named a Montgomery County administrator to be the next superintendent, denying the job to the current interim superintendent Verletta White.

Darryl L. Williams, an area associate superintendent of K–12 for eight clusters of schools in Montgomery County, according to the school system’s website.

Williams has served in a variety of supervisory positions in Montgomery County, the state’s largest school system. He was also a principal at Montgomery Blair High School, one of the highest performing high schools in the state.

Four board members voted against the appointment.

This story will be updated.

