Baltimore County school board will seek clarification on superintendent hiring authority

The Baltimore County school board voted 8-4 on Tuesday night to challenge the state superintendent’s authority to block the hiring of Verletta White as the next county school leader.

In one of its last meetings before a newly elected board is seated in December, the school board is asking the Maryland State School Board to interpret the legal language in state law.

Traditionally, the state superintendent has rubber-stamped a local school board’s choice of who it wanted to hire as long as the candidate had the educational qualifications. State law specifies that local superintendents have to have experience teaching and leading schools, as well as have completed graduate degrees.

Verletta White, who was chosen in the spring by the board to become the county’s next superintendent, had all the educational qualifications but did not get Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon’s approval.

At the time Salmon said she had questions about White’s violation of an ethics rule as well as the failure of the board to start an audit of its contracts after the conviction of former school superintendent Dallas Dance in February.

At the root of the issue, members said, is whether a local school board can pick its superintendent.

“We should not prostrate ourselves at the feet of the state superintendent and hope and pray that our choice meets her particular whims,” said Nick Stewart, a board member. “We know our system; we know our people; we know our needs; we know our kids.”

Stewart said the board is asking that the state board interpret the state law and conclude that the state superintendent is limited to verifying that the candidate selected by a local board meets the minimum qualifications of the law.

The four school board members who have fought many of White’s proposals voted against asking the state board for the clarification.

School board member Kathleen Causey said it was “an ineffective use of our system resources” to ask for the clarification from the state board. School board member Ann Miller said she believed the rest of the board was asking for a certain outcome.

But other members argued that local school boards had the right to know how much authority they had in selecting their superintendents, and whether the state superintendent can decide to turn someone down without a reason.

