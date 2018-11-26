Governor Hogan announces appointments to Baltimore County School Board

Gov. Larry Hogan named three new members to the Baltimore County School Board on Monday, and returned one other member already serving on the board, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The four appointees will join seven newly elected members and one student board member. The governor was required to pick from a list of nine people recommended by the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission. The names on the list were not made public.

Of the 12-member board, four are current members. The members will be sworn in next week and will hold their first meeting on Dec. 11.

The new appointed members are Moalie Jose, Russell Kuehn, John Offerman and Roger Hayden, according to the statement.

Jose is an engineer with Hazen & Sawyer in Baltimore, a firm that focuses on drinking water and controlling water pollution. She has 18 years of experience in working for public utilities in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Kuehn worked for nearly 20 years in financial and information systems management for the federal government. He is currently a digital services specialist at the Social Security Administration.

Offerman was a county school system educator for 37 years, most of that time as a Towson High School math teacher.

Hayden was reappointed to the board, having been first appointed by Hogan in 2017. He is a former Baltimore County executive.

Of the new board, four members — including a student member — are minorities. The composition of the board had been a concern of some members of the community who worried that the number of minorities on the board would decline. The head of the nominating commission said the people who were recommended to the governor were representative of the diversity of the county.

The former board, which met for the last time last week, had three black members, including a student. However, before the Hogan administration the board had been more representative of the majority of the student body, which is non-white.

“The nominating process for the Baltimore County School Board is such that a very small number of candidates are available to select from, in this case there were only nine candidates put forward for the four available spots,” said Amelia Chasse, a Hogan spokeswoman. “The administration would have preferred a much larger pool of candidates to select from, which would have potentially allowed for additional diversity.”

