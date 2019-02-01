Baltimore County school board has received draft audit of school finances, but declines to release it

The Baltimore County school board has received a draft audit of school system finances, but board leadership this week declined to release it publicly.

Board chair Kathleen Causey told The Baltimore Sun in an email that the board’s ad hoc committee on external audit received an initial draft report on Jan. 18. The auditor, she said, will be preparing “another draft for review in the weeks ahead and then a final report.”

“When the report is final, it will be shared with the full board and then the public,” Causey said in the email.

Causey said the draft audit doesn’t need to be made public because it is not final and not subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act.

The school system hired an outside accountant last year to audit its purchasing practices amid questions about the awarding of millions of dollars in technology contracts.

Parents and legislators called for the comprehensive audit covering the five years of the previous superintendent’s tenure. The superintendent, Dallas Dance, pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury for failing to disclose that he had been paid for consulting work, including by a company that was awarded a contract with the school system.

In addition, questions about technology contracts were raised by reporting in The Sun and The New York Times.

At its last board meeting on Jan. 22, school board member Russell Kuehn said the board’s audit committee had received the report and were speaking with auditors about it.

“We will be working back and forth to complete the audit draft so that it is presentable to the board,” he said.

The school administration said it would not prevent the release of the audit.

“We are not standing in the way of the release of the audit. We accept the current draft as prepared by the independent, external auditor,” said Mychael Dickerson, the chief of staff.

