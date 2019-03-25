Student stabbed at Patterson High, second stabbing incident near a Baltimore school in a week

A student was stabbed inside Patterson High School on Monday, according to district officials, marking the second time a Baltimore student has been stabbed on or near school grounds in less than a week.

Two students at the Southeast Baltimore high school were fighting, said schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton, and one was stabbed. School police responded and “the situation was quickly brought under control,” she said. The injured student was taken to an area hospital, and the other student was taken into custody.

Last week, an 18-year-old Baltimore City College student was stabbed outside the school just after dismissal. The student was attacked Friday near the corner of Chilton and The Alameda, across from the public high school in Northeast Baltimore. He is in good condition, police said Monday, and no arrests have yet been made.

“Providing safe, secure, and positive climates for teaching and learning is City Schools’ top priority,” Fullerton said in a statement. “Acts of violence will not be tolerated, and the student taken into custody will receive all appropriate consequences in accordance with both the district’s code of conduct and the law.”

The stabbings are just the latest incidents of violence within city schools. Last month, a 25-year-old relative of a student came into Frederick Douglass High School and shot 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant. Marks was seriously injured, but survived. The alleged shooter, Neil Davis, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Earlier this fall, there were back-to-back assaults on teachers. Viral videos captured students hitting staff members at the National Academy Foundation School of Baltimore, Douglass and the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

The Baltimore Teachers Union assembled a school safety task force that is in the midst of compiling its recommendations.

