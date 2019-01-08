Baltimore school board will vote Tuesday on recommended closures

The Baltimore school board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the futures of five schools, potentially bringing the number of schools closed in the district since 2004 to 75.

The district is recommending the closing of Gilmor Elementary, Monarch Academy, Northwood Appold Community Academy, and Roots and Branches at the end of the year, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary/Middle at the end of the following year. The board has previously voted to close Banneker Blake Academy at the end of this school year.

The vote on the latest round of closures comes as the district grapples with how to handle a shrinking student population and many low-performing schools. Officials consider a school’s climate, test scores, enrollment and building condition in making their recommendations.

Students, teachers and other affected community members have pushed back in some cases, saying their school’s value can’t always be distilled this way. They argue their schools are vital resources in underserved neighborhoods, and closing them would be traumatic for the children who view them as a second home. Roughly 2,200 children could be affected by the latest round of closures, nearly all of them African-American and most coming from poverty.

Baltimore’s closed schools

The map shows the location of the 30 schools the Baltimore school system has closed since 2013, as well as the six proposed for closing at the end of the school year. (Four buildings housed two schools.) Most are in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

School supporters have put up tough fights in the months leading up to this final vote. They’ve held rallies outside district headquarters and presented hours of passionate testimony. Monarch students last week delivered more than 1,000 letters and petitions to City Hall, begging for Mayor Catherine Pugh to help them keep the school open.

The final vote is up to the school board, the members of which Pugh appoints.

District officials acknowledge how difficult these closures are for communities, but see them as necessary. The city school system was built to serve more than 100,000 kids, but enrollment is down to roughly 80,000 and is expected to continue dropping. A declining student population leads to underused school buildings, and because schools are funded based on enrollment, some struggle to secure enough money to operate.

While the district is shuttering schools, it is also constructing up to 28 new buildings through the $1 billion 21st Century Schools plan. Some of the children affected by a school closure now attend one of these state-of-the-art facilities.

Four of the schools that could close at the end of the year are public charters — Banneker, Monarch, NACA and Roots and Branches.

Moving forward, school system leaders have pledged to seek more community input as they consider closures. They’re hoping their experience with Gilmor and nearby William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle will be a template.

Pinderhughes was recommended for closure last school year, after officials determined there weren’t enough students in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood to fill both Pinderhughes and Gilmor.

The Sandtown community rallied around Pinderhughes, and the board granted the school a one-year reprieve to let West Baltimore families come up with a plan to re-envision a single, strong school together. A year of meetings yielded a proposal: The board is expected to vote Tuesday on closing Gilmor, and having its students merge into Pinderhughes.

That new philosophy appears to have driven the district’s decision to suggest delaying the closure of Martin Luther King by one year. Should MLK close, its students would be rezoned to either Pimlico Elementary/Middle or Edgecombe Circle Elementary. Delaying the closure by a year gives more time for the communities to get to know each other.

Staff and families have also expressed concerns about whether their children would be safe walking to the Edgecombe and Pimlico, which are both more than a mile from MLK.

“Delaying the closure by a year will give district staff time to work with partners more collaboratively to develop and implement additional community-driven solutions,” district officials wrote in a board presentation.

