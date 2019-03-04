Baltimore high school evacuated due to bomb threat

A Northwest Baltimore high school was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat, a city schools spokeswoman said.

Bard High School Early College, at 2801 North Dukeland St., was evacuated just after noon, Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said.

“There was a reported bomb threat,” Fullerton said. “Bard did evacuate the building.”

She did not immediately know whether students had returned to the building.

The location — between Mondawmin Mall and Hanlon Park in Northwest Baltimore — also houses two other schools, ConneXions, a charter school for the arts, and the Angela Y. Davis Leadership Academy Program, an alternative middle school program.

Fullerton said she was awaiting word from Baltimore City School Police on whether those other schools at the location also were evacuated.

This article will be updated.

