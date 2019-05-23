Baltimore Teachers Union elections committee calls for new vote after allegations of campaign violations

The Baltimore Teachers Union elections committee plans to schedule a new election after allegations of campaign violations marred the vote earlier this month.

Middle school teacher Diamonté Brown defeated incumbent Marietta English on May 15 by a 901-839 margin. English, seeking her ninth term, immediately announced she would challenge the preliminary results.

Both English and Brown have said this election was riddled with issues, including allegations of voter suppression, improper campaigning and biased protocols.

In a brief letter sent to English Tuesday, the elections committee chairs wrote they had “completed its investigation of the alleged violations that occurred during the campaign and on Election Day … and determined that a new election should be scheduled.” They wrote they would contact English with a new date for the election, but did not include any details on what allegations they investigated.

Elections co-chair Tom Frasier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new vote concerns the Teacher Chapter, the letter states. Brown’s slate won the majority of the teacher positions on the union’s executive board, while English’s team swept all of the paraprofessional spots.

The elections committee was appointed by English’s executive board, leading some teachers to view them as biased in her favor. English has said that although the reigning union leadership had chosen the committee members, she separated herself from their work because she was running.

English said in a statement that her team had reported “egregious violations” since the beginning of the campaign, but was ignored. She said teachers were outraged about being “aggressively approached at their worksites and more dangerously had their personal home addresses accessed, and were visited at their homes” by members of the Union We Deserve slate, which Brown led.

“We are encouraged that the voices of the membership will finally be heard,” English said in a statement.

Union We Deserve leadership declined to comment.

This story will be updated.

