Staff member shot at Baltimore's Frederick Douglass High School says inadequate security measures failed him

The Frederick Douglass High School staff member who was shot in the building two weeks ago said Friday that there was inadequate security in place on the day he was injured.

Michael Marks, 56, was shot twice near the front lobby of the Northwest Baltimore high school. Police have charged 25-year-old Neil Davis, the family member of a Douglass student, with attempted first-degree murder in Marks’ shooting. According to charging documents, Davis wanted to confront Marks about disciplining his sister. No attorney for Davis is listed in online court records.

Marks and his lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon, said violence in surrounding neighborhoods has been bleeding into the school building, without enough being done to stop it.

“Given the history of violence and criminal activity in and around Frederick Douglass High School … appropriate security measures should have been in place to protect Mr. Marks from this vicious attack,” Gordon said during a news conference.

There are two main entrances into Douglass. As of the Feb. 8 shooting, only the main entrance for students was outfitted with a metal detectors. While children are required to walk through metal detectors in the mornings, people who came in through the visitors’ entrance wouldn’t be scanned. That was the entrance Davis used, according to police.

Marks said Davis did not go through the mandated check-in process, which calls for all visitors to sign in at the front office and show identification. Instead, according to Marks, the man was able to just walk in and pace around the halls.

“He came into the school like it was a mall,” Gordon said. “It was grossly, unreasonably monitored.”

The security failures weren’t limited to the actions of the school, Marks said. He cited a state law that prohibits school police officers from carrying guns, and the Baltimore school board’s vote in January to oppose legislation that would have allowed school police to carry their service weapons inside buildings.

State Del. Cheryl Glenn reintroduced legislation this week that would authorize these officers to be armed in school — a move she says is necessary after the shooting, regardless of where the school board stands. Board members have agreed to reconsider their stance at an upcoming meeting.

“That failed me,” Marks said of the current law.

Douglass principal Craig Rivers said in an interview that the school has boosted security since the shooting. There is now a metal detector in the visitors’ entrance. Any parent or relative who wants to visit the school now must make an appointment and be escorted through the building. There are now two people manning the front door, instead of one.

The 56-year-old hall monitor and special education assistant — who students call “Coach Marks,” in reference to his days as a basketball coach — said he’s been plagued by nightmares since the shooting. Just driving past a school forces him to relive what happened on Feb. 8, he said.

He added that he’s in constant pain, with 70 or 80 medical staples still in him. When he came to address the media Friday, he walked slowly, clutching his stomach. He had to lower himself slowly into a chair.

Despite his serious injuries, Marks said he’d do it all again if that’s what it took to protect Douglass students.

Gordon said he’s considering legal remedies. He wants to have a conversation with Douglass and school system leaders about security protocols, and says it will take “some type of compensation” to make Marks whole again. He described Marks as a “superhero” for ensuring no one else was injured in the shooting.

“No one takes pride in going after a public school system — these are our babies,” he said. “But although everyone is sorry about what happened to Mr. Marks, we’re waiting for someone to step forward and say, ‘We have your back, the same way as you had the backs of our students and staff on Feb. 8, 2019.’”

