Staff member shot at Baltimore's Frederick Douglass High School released from hospital

The staff member who was shot and injured at Baltimore’s Frederick Douglass High School has been released from the hospital, his lawyer confirmed.

On Feb. 8, police say, a 25-year-old family member of a student came into the school and shot 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant.

Marks spent about a week recovering at at Maryland Shock Trauma Center before he was released over the weekend, said J. Wyndal Gordon, his attorney.

Police have charged Neil Davis with attempted first-degree murder in Marks’ shooting. He allegedly came to the school to confront Marks about disciplining his family member who is a student there, according to charging documents.

Police said Davis asked to speak to Marks then “became hostile and asked why he was yelling” at his relative and opened fire.

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises said in a statement that Marks served Baltimore’s students for many years.

“I ask you all as part of our City Schools community to hold him and his family in your hearts,” she said.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman