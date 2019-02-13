Baltimore's Frederick Douglass High School dismisses early on first day back after shooting

Students at Frederick Douglass High School were set to dismiss early on their first day back in class after an employee was shot at the Baltimore school last week.

The school will dismiss at 12:50 p.m. after opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city school system.

“This is about helping students reenter the school community and giving them the support they need after a traumatic experience,” said district spokeswoman Edie House Foster.

It was the first day of classes for students after Friday’s shooting. Classes were canceled at the high school Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to plan counseling and support for students; all city schools were also closed those days due to weather.

The school dismissed early Friday after police say Neil Davis, a 25-year-old relative of a student at the school, entered the building and shot 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant and former assistant basketball coach.

Davis was arrested and also charged with a November homicide.

