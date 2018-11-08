Baltimore City Public Schools investigating after high school student hits teacher in viral video

Baltimore school administrators are investigating after a teacher at Frederick Douglass High School was hit by a student Wednesday in an exchange captured on a viral video.

The video, posted to Instagram Wednesday afternoon, depicts two students bickering while standing close to a teacher. At one point one of the students backs away and the other student strikes the teacher, who recoils. The student then leaves the classroom while cursing.

Baltimore City schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster said in a statement that after a review of the incident, “school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.”

She also said: “Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools.”

The video had been viewed more than 60,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Baltimore Teachers Union president Marietta English called the footage “absolutely deplorable.”

“Our teachers and paraprofessionals work too hard and sacrifice too much of their time, creativity and genuine love for teaching to be treated in such a manner by anyone, including their students,” she said in a statement.

Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.

