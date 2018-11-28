Cafeteria worker injured after alleged assault at East Baltimore school

A cafeteria worker at an East Baltimore school was injured Tuesday in an alleged assault involving students, district officials confirmed.

“Our thoughts are with her and her family during her recovery,” city schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton wrote in a statement. “Pending completion of investigations by school staff and City Schools police, the students involved will receive all appropriate consequences according to the law and the district’s code of conduct.”

The incident, which was captured on video, took place at the National Academy Foundation School of Baltimore, which serves grades six through 12.

It’s the second time this month that a student has been recorded hitting a Baltimore schools staff member. Earlier in November, a viral video showed a Frederick Douglass High School student striking a teacher.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English condemned Tuesday’s incident. She said the union is putting together a school safety task force, which will meet Dec. 14 to examine the district’s code of conduct.

“It is inexcusable that teachers and paraprofessionals, school administration and staff keep being assaulted by students who are in desperate need of help,” English said in a statement. “The safety of our teachers, paraprofessionals, school staff and students is of utmost importance.”

In 2014, a The Baltimore Sun investigation found that school employees reported more injuries than those in any city agency except the police department. More than a third of the school system’s total workers’ compensation claims in 2013 were related to teacher assaults or run-ins with students.

