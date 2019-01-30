Baltimore charter school working to narrow 'startling' achievement gap

In front of a packed board room, the head of the Baltimore school system zeroed in on a school with an achievement gap unlike any she had ever seen.

While 75 percent of white students at The Green School of Baltimore scored as proficient in math on last year’s standardized tests, only 2.6 percent of black students did, according to district data presented at a recent board meeting.

Board chair Cheryl Casciani said that to call the school’s achievement gap extraordinary was an understatement. Board member Martha James-Hassan voted to shut the school down. And schools CEO Sonja Santelises demanded change.

“We have to get out of the habit of just saying, ‘Is this a good school?’ ” Santelises said. “The real question is, is this a good school and for which children?”

Despite their concerns, board members voted to approve a three-year renewal for the public charter school in Northeast Baltimore. Santelises said she was encouraged by the school’s willingness to put together a plan to address the achievement gap. The school also looks good on other measures — the state recently awarded it 4 out of 5 stars on its new school rating system, one of only about 20 city schools to score that high or better.

At that same January school board meeting, members voted to close three other charters and two traditional schools. They cited issues with poor academic performance, special education compliance and low enrollment.

Maryland has long struggled to close the gap between how black and white students perform on standardized tests. Black students in Baltimore, on average, are academically 1.9 grades behind white students, according to a ProPublica analysis of the latest available federal data.

But still, the Green School’s data jumped out to district officials. “That kind of gap is startling,” Santelises said.

Green School leaders don’t dispute that the achievement gap must narrow, and say they’ve taken steps they believe will help do that. They also say that one data point doesn’t tell the whole story of their school, a tight-knit community in Belair-Edison that aims to instill a love of nature in kindergarten through fifth-graders.

“There’s nuance to looking at the data,” said Green School special education teacherJess Heley. “That was not reflected in the statements that were made.”

Third-grade teacher Paul Harleston added: “We’re not running from this problem. We want to address it as effectively as we can.”

The Green School is among the city’s most integrated schools. Of its 162 students, 46 percent are black and 35 percent are white.

Across the district, which serves nearly 80,000 children, almost 80 percent of students are African-American and 8 percent are white. Roughly three-quarters of city schools have a student population that’s more than 90 percent racial minority, according to a Baltimore Sun analysis of 2014 data.

The achievement gap across Baltimore is also stark. The gap among black and white elementary students on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test, or PARCC, is around 30 percentage points — something the district is working to change.

“One major driver is just the lower expectations for particular groups of kids based on race and based on the ZIP code they come from,” Santelises said. “We have to unlearn these low expectations for certain groups of kids — and that’s true in every neighborhood.”

At the Green School, 39 black students and 24 white students took the tests last year. That means each student there has an outsized impact on the school’s overall data. Among that group of students, 27 percent had special needs.

Proficiency is defined as scoring a 4 or 5 on the PARCC test, an assessment that state officials are working to phase out because of concerns it is too time-consuming and disruptive. It is also difficult. Less than half of Maryland students pass it.

Instead of just looking at the percentage of students who are proficient, Green School principal Kate Primm said she focuses on the average PARCC scores of students, and judges the achievement gap from that perspective. This better reflects how many students are right on the cusp of scoring as proficient, she said, versus how many are still a ways away.

The mean math score for black students at Green School was 703 points, compared with 743 for white students. The test is scored on a scale of 650 to 850.

“There is a gap,” Primm said. “It’s not a 75-point gap, but it’s a gap that we are aware of, and that we are concerned about.”

The test scores don’t fully illustrate the work the school is doing, a group of teachers, parents and administrators said. At The Green School, first-graders work together to raise a baby Diamondback Terrapin. Hardly any children get suspended. Some students make leaps of progress year over year.

“I know the numbers are the numbers, but to me, it means nothing because I’ve seen what they’re capable of doing,” said Toya Brown, an African-American woman whose son is in third grade and whose daughter graduated last year and now is in honors classes at the Baltimore Design School. “I am a witness and my child is a product of the specialized attention they have for each child.”

Before voting on whether to renew the school’s charter, the board said the school needed to include a plan for narrowing the achievement gap within its contract.

“We’re in a place of complacence,” James-Hassan said. “I hope that any organization that is predominantly working with kids of color or young people in general develops a very low tolerance and a sense of urgency around these kinds of disparities.”

Primm said The Green School is working with a math consultant to help analyze its curriculum. Green School teachers are continuing to undergo implicit bias training.

“It’s important to acknowledge the systematic problems that exist for children of color,” Heley said. “As a staff that’s predominantly Caucasian, we need to investigate that in the same we investigate our curriculum or we’re not doing enough.”

