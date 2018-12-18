Six Maryland schools awarded state Blue Ribbon honor

Six public schools were named Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools, an award given to the state’s highest performing schools.

Gov. Larry Hogan and state Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon honored the schools during an announcement Tuesday. All six schools scored in the top 15 percent on the state standardized tests.

Two schools in the Baltimore region were honored: Pinewood Elementary School in Baltimore County and Clarksville Middle School in Howard County.

Also selected were Calvert County’s Mount Harmony Elementary School, Frederick County’s Urbana High School, Prince George’s County’s Glenarden Woods Elementary School and Ocean City Elementary School in Worcester County.

“Our most important obligation is to the next generation of Marylanders, which is why we want to recognize schools that are doing a great job of giving our kids the opportunities they need and the tools for success that they deserve,” Hogan said in a statement. “Each of these outstanding schools are proof that with strong collaboration among dedicated educators, families, and communities we can close the achievement gap and give Maryland’s children hope for a better future. Congratulations to all of our deserving winners.”

Clarksville boosts high scores on the state’s test, the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC), and earned five out of five stars in the state’s new rating system. It has sent students onto success in a number of academic competitions, including the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I’m incredibly proud of Clarksville Middle School and its staff for earning a Maryland Blue Ribbon award for a second time,” Howard superintendent Michael J. Martirano said in a statement. It was also honored during the 2005-2006 school year.

The schools will now be nominated for a national designation, and a celebratory dinner will be held in March. The schools will also receive $1,000 in office supplies, some interactive technology equipment and other prizes.

“Creating an outstanding learning environment is no easy task; it requires students, teachers, staff, family members and the community to work together toward a common goal,” Salmon said in a statement. “Maryland’s Blue Ribbon honorees and their communities build a strong support system, giving our students the tools they need to succeed.”

