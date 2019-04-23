Unhappy with their school's approach to mental health, students at Severna Park are taking it into their own hands

Editor's Note

The Capital is investigating rising incidents of self-harm and stress among Anne Arundel County school students. This second article in the series contains language about suicide. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know someone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Parker Cross, 16, remembers her best friend as “very outgoing and friendly.”

“He smiled all the time,” she said.

Edmond Proulx was 16-years-old when he died “suddenly” March 1, according to a letter sent to Severna Park High School families. He played baseball and was active in his church’s student ministry. Parker said she met Ed when they took weightlifting class together.

It didn’t take long for them to get close.

Parker’s family sometimes gave Ed rides to school, she said. When the weather started to chill, the Crosses bought Ed a winter coat.

“When people thought of Ed, it was like, me and Ed,” Parker said.

In the weeks since Ed’s death, Parker has sought therapy outside of school. But she can’t help but think his death could have been prevented.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools policy regarding therapy is a barrier to students who seek help, Parker said. And there just aren’t enough mental health professionals to deal with every students’ needs.

“The system is kind of trying but still constantly failing, and I witnessed it first hand,” she said.

Despite dozens of initiatives from county schools aimed at addressing mental health issues among young people, students like Parker still struggle. So, they’re taking it into their own hands.

As the conversation about dealing with youth suicide shifts, parents, students and school officials are trying to find common ground. The school system has traditionally taken a private approach to the problem, while members of the community want to confront the issue head-on.

Ed’s death motivated Parker to organize Our Minds Matter, a series of demonstrations designed to teach students and adults “how to be more proactive and not reactive” to mental illness, she said.

She and a group of friends are planning a march outside Severna Park High School the morning of May 1, and a rally — followed by educational workshops for parents and kids — on May 18 in Annapolis.

Proulx’s family declined to comment on Ed’s death, or the response among his friends. Anne Arundel County Public Schools has only described it as “sudden.”

“As a whole, it was really hard to get the proper help that he needed,” Parker said about Ed. “He could have been saved.”

Philosophies collide

Severna Park High School has one of the county’s highest graduation rates — more than 98 percent of seniors graduated in 2018.

The school is known for sending students to prestigious colleges and universities. The surrounding area’s poverty rate is half that of the county average. And Severna Park is an affluent ZIP code — with a median household income of $132,000 — where students seem to have advantages over other jurisdictions. But the school has a dark history of mental illness.

There are many reasons, Parker said. Students say they’re under intense academic pressure. Some are battling drug addictions. Five counselors and one part-time psychologist serve a student body of more than 1,800.

And, Severna Park enforces a policy that requires students who want to see the school’s psychologist more than once to turn in a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian.

For kids who have strained relationships with their parents, that’s a problem, Parker said. School officials believe it’s best to involve parents or guardians.

Students should know where to turn for help, Parker said.

At least three Severna Park High School students and one employee have died by suicide since 2012, according to sources close to the deceased and reporting from The Capital.

While there was an outpouring of support from the Severna Park community, students and staff didn’t directly address the most recent student death, said Samantha Jaffe, a senior.

“I was personally upset by the lack of anything happening really. I had some teachers that wouldn’t acknowledge it and I was a little bit offended,” the 18-year-old said. “I don’t think anyone’s really surprised when things happen.”

It’s the school district’s practice to deal with student deaths in “private,” said Bob Mosier, a schools spokesperson. Officials discourage public displays, memorials and other acknowledgments of student suicides.

“The practice is to avoid public displays because if you have other students who are experiencing anxiety and may be prone to self-harm, these things can have a contagious effect,” Mosier said. “The guidance is clear that the most effective way to address these types of issue is in private, one-on-one settings.”

The school district relies on guidance from the National Association of School Psychologists, the American School Counselor Association and the Anne Arundel County Mobile Crisis Team, among other sources.

Following the March death, school system leaders deployed a trauma team of psychologists, counselors and other professionals into Severna Park. They were in high demand, Parker said.

Recent deaths at the school motivated parents to line the route to Severna Park High School on the morning of March 11. Despite the school district’s guidance, dozens of parents held signs bedecked with inspirational messages. One read, “Don’t give up, you’re too important.”

Ann Brennan was among them. Her son, Ethan, battled mental illness through high school. He graduated from Severna Park in 2015.

Ethan, 22, came out as gay in high school. His first year in college, he told close friends and family he was transgender.

“I don’t think anybody talked to me about suicide or depression or anxiety or any of it until I started struggling,” said Ethan Brennan. “I think that’s one of the biggest issues for kids in high school. They don’t know that they can say no, that they can draw the line and say this is affecting my mental health.”

He attempted suicide and cut himself while in high school. He missed weeks of school at a time due to extended hospital stays. He clashed with his soccer coach and was kicked off the team his senior year, he said.

Teachers worked with Ethan when he missed assignments and he recalls a time when another student offered him kind words after she saw his scars.

“The school psychologist stood for me and fought for me until the end,” he said.