University of Maryland Medical System investigating malware attack

The University of Maryland Medical System is investigating a malware attack on its computer system that occurred early Sunday, according to the hospital network.

A ransomware-style attack affected about 250 of the hospital system’s 27,000 devices, said Jon Burns, the hospital system’s senior vice president and chief information officer. Because the group’s computers were not encrypted, no ransom was required to unlock the devices, and the hospital system was able to isolate the virus before it spread further, Burns said.

After the medical system became aware of the attack at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the hospitals took their networks and devices offline by about 7 a.m. The 250 affected devices — primarily desktop computers — were quarantined, and the remainder of the system was back online by Monday morning, Burns said.

The attack did not affect patient care, and there was no evidence that patient data or any other information was compromised in the attack, Burns said.

“This was one of those things where nobody wants to go through it but I think our organization responded in a very good way, both from a technical perspective as well as our caregivers,” Burns said.

Burns said the University of Maryland notified authorities and has been working with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to investigate the attack.

The University of Maryland Medical System includes medical facilities at more than 150 locations.

The hack is the latest attempt to breach a local hospital group’s technology system. Last month two Iranian hackers were charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar cybercrime scheme that targeted Maryland’s MedStar Health system among other government agencies, cities and businesses.

