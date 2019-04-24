Committee announced to search for Maryland President Wallace Loh's successor

The University System of Maryland’s chancellor on Wednesday announced the 20-person committee that will search for the next president of the University of Maryland, College Park.

Current President Wallace Loh will remain at the state flagship’s helm through his retirement in June 2020. He was originally set to step down at the end of this year, in what was perhaps the most dramatic fallout from the death of 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair and the subsequent scandal that enveloped the athletic department.

The search committee will meet with various groups on the College Park campus and host a town hall May 8.

There are two students — one undergraduate, one graduate — on the search committee. Also on the committee is former university President William “Brit” Kirwan and a number of professors.

Two members of the USM Board of Regents are on the committee. The 17 regents are charged with making the final selection on a university president at each of the 12 campuses in the Maryland system.

Gary L. Attman and Barry Gossett were both members of the board during a tumultuous fall, during which the university system was criticized for the way it handled McNair’s death and revelations of a troubling culture on the football team.

Members of the search committee are:

Ritu Agarwal, distinguished professor and chair, information systems

Wanda Alexander, immediate past president, UMCP alumni board of governors

Gary L. Attman, regent, University System of Maryland (chair)

Gregory Ball, professor and dean, (vice chair)

Sharon Fries-Britt, professor, higher education

Kayla Burch, undergraduate student

Debrabata Biswas, associate professor, animal and avian sciences

Otto Fandino, director of administration, aerospace engineering

John Fourkas, professor and associate chair, chemistry and biochemistry

Geoff Gonella, chair, UMCP Foundation

Andrea Goodwin, director, Office of Student Conduct & interim co-director, student affairs

Barry Gossett, regent, USM Board of Regents

William “Brit” Kirwan, USM chancellor emeritus and professor emeritus

Leonard Raley, USM vice chancellor for advancement and president, USM Foundation

Annie Rappeport, graduate student

Justin Ross, member, UMCP Alumni Association Board of Governors

Stephen Thomas, professor, health services administration

Gary Williams, former men’s basketball coach

Janelle Wong, professor, American studies

Laura Anderson Wright, associate general counsel

The committee will work with Isaacson, Miller, a Boston-headquartered recruiting firm with an office in Washington.

The committee will recommend finalists to be considered by Chancellor Bob Caret and the regents. They will have a year to conduct the search.

Loh’s salary was $675,000 in 2017.

